NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Lace-up your sneakers and come run for a cure.

Saturday, August 24, the public is invited to run in a local celebrity and friends track meet to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The meet will be at Todd Stadium in Newport News on Saturday, August 24. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Menchville High rising 11th grader, Gabrielle Roach is the brainchild behind the event, inspired by her younger brother, Trevor.

Trevor was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2015 at the age of 8. Type 1 is an autoimmune disease that robs a person's pancreas of the ability to produce insulin.

"Type 1 is a condition that has affected not only my brother but also my family because we all work to help him. The meet is just a small way to hopefully make a difference," said Roach.

Janet Roach

Participants can sign up to run 400 meters, 100 meters, the 4 by 100-meter relay and the 800-meter walk

Individual events cost $15 and the relay is $40 per relay.