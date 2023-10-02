Turkish community in Hampton Roads rallies support, organizes donation drives for earthquake victims

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the region near the Turkish-Syrian border on Monday. More than 22,000 people have died.

NORFOLK, Va. — Help is on the way from Hampton Roads to earthquake-stricken cities in southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria.

Aftershocks have rocked the border region since a 7.8 magnitude quake hit on Monday.

Hundreds of thousands are displaced, tens of thousands of people are injured and at least 20,000 are dead.

Jale Evsen owns and operates the homestyle Turkish restaurant Naci's Corner Café at 1900 Granby Street in Norfolk. While she said she and her staff do not have immediate family affected by the tragedy, they are still in mourning.

"The pain, the pain just grips you," said Evsen. "I spoke with my mother today, and she's been crying for five days."

Evsen and her team are extending their support, by donating all of their tips in February to AHBAP, a well-known nonprofit humanitarian organization.

"The Turkish people are a kind and deserving people," said Evsen. "It's been heartbreaking, to say the least, and I'm just in disbelief."

Like Naci's Corner Café, the Turkish American Religious Foundation Virginia is grateful for the community's help.

"It's just not the Turkish or Muslim community. We've been receiving calls from all our American friends, churches, schools, community centers," said Mustafa Cuce, board president of Turkish American Religious Foundation Virginia.

He said a member lost his aunt and uncle to the earthquake. Cuce described what it has been like seeing the images from his home country.

"My kids were crying when they watched it," he said.

Cuce also told 13News Now the Turkish mosque at 7110 Clayton Avenue in Norfolk is collecting items, such as winter clothes and humanitarian supplies for the victims in Turkey and Syria.

"We just started. There are lots more coming," said Cuce. "This is what we can do is to help them, send them prayers and plus get donations together."

Volunteers at the mosque will pack all day Saturday. They plan to hand over the items to the Turkish embassy in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

Here's a list of preferred items:

overcoat, raincoat, boots, sweaters, trousers, gloves, scarfs, beanies, socks, underwear

tents, beds, mattresses (for tents), blankets, sleeping bags, gas catalytic stove, thermos bottle, flashlight, power bank, generator, canned food, baby formula, diapers/wipes, hygiene products, feminine hygiene products, over-the-counter medicine (flu, cold, pain, etc.)