Turquoise Table Project grows in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Connecting the community, one table at a time: that's the goal of the "Turquoise Table" project happening across the nation.

We first noticed these tables popping up in Williamsburg, with the most recent ribbon cutting happening outside the Olde Towne Medical & Dental Center. Basically, these tables invite anyone to join the other people at the table, inviting conversation and encouraging friendship among strangers.