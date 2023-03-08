Turquoise Table Project grows in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Connecting the community, one table at a time: that's the goal of the "Turquoise Table" project happening across the nation.
We first noticed these tables popping up in Williamsburg, with the most recent ribbon cutting happening outside the Olde Towne Medical & Dental Center. Basically, these tables invite anyone to join the other people at the table, inviting conversation and encouraging friendship among strangers.
Organizers from the LEAD Class of 2023 say this is especially important after the COVID-19 pandemic. They're hoping to encourage people to rebuild the community after COVID to help lessen the stress and isolation so many of us are dealing with lately.