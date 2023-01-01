Fire tears through Suffolk Church early New Year's morning

One person was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with smoke inhalation and is expected to recover.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A fire broke out in an older church in the downtown area of Suffolk early Sunday morning resulting in one person receiving relatively minor injuries.

According to a fire department spokesperson, their emergency communications center was contacted at around 4:20 a.m. with a report of a fire at the New Jerusalem Church Ministries Apostolic, in the 400 block of East Pinner Street. The first unit arrived within five minutes.

Once on scene, fire crews discovered heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear of the second floor of the two-story church.

The spokesperson said that the second floor of the church was occupied at the time of the fire, but all occupants were out of the church when firefighters arrived.

One crew launched an aggressive interior attack while other crews performed a primary search of the church. The fire crews were able to isolate the fire to the second floor of the church.

There were two two people in the church at the time of the fire. One was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with smoke inhalation and is expected to recover.