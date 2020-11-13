Two children under the age of 5 missing from Portsmouth

The girls are 2-year-old Asha’Aroya Reign Stanley, and 4-year-old Ava’Royal Ase Stanley.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Friday afternoon, the Portsmouth Police Department asked the public for help to find two girls under the age of 5, who were missing from Portsmouth.

The girls are 2-year-old Asha’Aroya Reign Stanley, and 4-year-old Ava’Royal Ase Stanley.

They were last seen on November 6, at their daycare on Victory Boulevard. They were with their mother, Amanda Stanley, 34.

Stanley is wanted by police for violation of custody orders and capias out of Chesapeake.

She is known to drive a white Lexus NX 200T SUV with a New York license plate. Police said to look out for the plate HTA-2650.

If you know where these girls are, call 911 or contact Detective Misiewicz at 757-359-7482.