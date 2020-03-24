Two moms raise money to feed nurses and support local businesses

A GoFundMe has raised over $1,700 that will support local businesses and the food will feed hospital staff.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Virginia Beach moms are making it their mission to feed those who are on the front lines of the COIVD-19 pandemic.

Christina Caro and her friend had an idea after another friend, who is an emergency room nurse, said it’s hard to get lunch and dinner delivered to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital because of COVID-19.

They started a GoFundMe page and so far it’s raised over $1,700. The money will support local businesses and the food will feed hospital staff.

“We are raising money to summit paid orders to local restaurants to try and support them during this time and deliver that food to, so far, Sentara Princess Anne,” Caro said.

Businesses from all across Hampton Roads are helping. A new restaurant in Virginia Beach called The Rustic Spoon is donating lunch on Thursday, according to the owner Ryan Hines.

Hines explained, “Those nurses are probably under-appreciated and probably underpaid. Hands down, no question. It was an easy thing to say yes.”

As money continues to pour in online, Caro hopes to expand and provide lunch and dinner to other local hospitals.

“You don’t have to give a lot,” she said. “It’s less than it would cost for you to get take out. When you do that, you’ll be able to brighten these nurses' day and make it easier for them.”