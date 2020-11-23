Tyrod Taylor's foundation hosts turkey drive-thru in Hampton

An NFL player and Hampton native is helping give back to the community he grew up in.

HAMPTON, Va. — Thanksgiving is this Thursday and over the next several days, many people and organizations will be giving back.

The Tyrod Taylor Foundation handed out hundreds of turkeys Monday afternoon at Darling Stadium in Hampton. The foundation partnered with Kroger and the city of Hampton.

"It's great that Tyrod always wants to give back to his community," said Hampton VA Parks, Recreation & Leisure Services' Derocke Croom.

Taylor, who currently plays pro football with the Los Angeles Chargers, is from Hampton. He played for Hampton High School and many of his games were at Darling Stadium. He couldn't be there on Monday, but his mom Trina Taylor handed out turkeys in his place.

"Giving back is what we enjoy doing," Taylor said. "Just for my son to be able to give back, for his foundation to be able to give back, it warms my heart to know people are in need and he's able to help them in their need."

Cars were wrapped around the stadium. There were enough turkeys and bags (fixings) to feed about 200 families.

Hampton's Edith Robinson was one of many people who waited in line. She picked up a turkey and bag for an elderly neighbor, but knows how much a turkey can do for families, especially now.

"You don't find too many people that, and that means he has a heart for the people," Robinson said. "It's benefitting families because a lot of people don't have jobs, aren't working full-time, and they're struggling.

"Community is unity," Trina Taylor said.