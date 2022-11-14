University of Virginia community joins together in grief and prayer

Charlottesville students and faith leaders hosted two separate vigils Monday night to remember the three UVA football players shot and killed Sunday night.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Hundreds of students filled the South Lawn at the University of Virginia to honor the three football players who were shot and killed Sunday night.

Even though the field was packed with grieving students, teachers and families, you could hear a pin drop. It was completely silent.

"Numb," "shocked," "scary" are just a few of the ways UVA students and Charlottesville community members described learning about the overnight shooting.

In total, five people were shot, allegedly by fellow student Christopher Darnell Jones.

The victims who died were UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry. The two other victims in the shooting, who lived but were hurt, are receiving medical care. One of those survivors was in critical condition Monday.

Jones, the suspected shooter, was arrested hours later just outside of Richmond.

When the sun came up, people began hanging flags around campus, bearing the numbers of the three players: 1, 15, 41.

Signs like this one are popping up all over UVA. The numbers represent the UVA football players who were shot and killed Sun night. We’re also hearing about multiple vigils tonight. Details to come. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/E3WpZpHYNO — Sarah Hammond (@SarahHammondTV) November 14, 2022

As the sun set on a heartbreaking day here in Charlottesville, the community took to prayer.

"Amazing Grace" filled the sanctuary at St. Paul's Memorial Church, just down the street from where the students were shot.

"For the young people who were killed, Devin, Lavel, D’Shaun, for those who were wounded and hospitalized, for the many who are traumatized, for grieving survivors, and those known only to you loving God," a pastor prayed from the pulpit.

The pews were packed as people looked for a place to grieve together.

"Those left alone in grieving and those who struggle to get through one more day."

The pews are filled at St. Paul’s Memorial Church for the prayer service #UVA @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/sZTVyiEyxt — Sarah Hammond (@SarahHammondTV) November 14, 2022

Then, students took to the South Lawn. Hundreds lit candles.

For 30 minutes, the UVA community sat silently in the grass, holding and supporting each other. There were tears in their eyes as they blew out their candles and walked home.

Classes and any extracurricular activities have been canceled again on Tuesday.