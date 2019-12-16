VIRGINIA, USA — It's almost crunch time to get holiday packages ordered to have them delivered on time. The week of December 16 is anticipated to be the busiest week of the holiday mailing and shipping season for the United States Postal Service.

The agency said it expects to deliver nearly 2.5 billion pieces of mail in that week alone. Overall, from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day the Postal Service is expected to deliver 800 million packages.

2019 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

(The Postal Service recommends using the following mailing and shipping deadlines)

Dec. 18: APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express

Dec. 20: First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20: First-Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 20: Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 21: Priority Mail

Dec. 20: Alaska to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 22: Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 22: Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express

The Postal Service has expanded its Sunday delivery operations in select high package volume locations. Mail carriers will also deliver Priority Mail Express packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.

RELATED: USPS to raise money for Veterans with 'Healing PTSD' stamp

RELATED: USPS offers opportunity to help Santa

New this year is that any mail or packages that weigh 10 ounces and/or are more than a half-inch thick using stamps as postage cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up. Instead, they need to be taken up to a window clerk at a Post Office.

Click here for Postal Service shipping tips.