VA nonprofits team up in effort to break the poverty cycle

Three nonprofits have planned initiatives including pairing young people with mentors and recruiting volunteers.

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Three local nonprofits serving children have left their silos to come together to create a new collaborative.

The Kid First Collaborative made up of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Virginia, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg and Jubilee Family Development Center has a purpose to provide the integrated prevention services needed to begin breaking down the cycle of poverty at a larger scale.

Examples of their planned initiatives include recruiting volunteers, pairing more young people with mentors and collaborating with each other to better use resources.

The group began seriously looking into starting the collaborative in the fall of 2019 and applied for an AmeriCorps VISTA grant, which has provided two federally paid employees who will work for all three organizations.