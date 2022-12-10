x
Virginia Beach Pub Crawl hosted by SPCA

The second annual VBSPCA 'Howl-O-Ween' Pub Crawl will happen October 22 at 3 p.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach SPCA will host their second annual 'Howl-O-Ween' Pub Crawl and Costume Contest on October 22nd.

"We will be crawling to local pubs around the 31st Street Oceanfront corridor, all in support of homeless animals," VBSPCA said on their website. 

They also encouraged bringing your dog and wearing a costume if you're able. 

The event will begin at Aloha Snacks on Laskin Road at 3 p.m. and will last until 6 p.m.

From there, participants will head to Chicho's Pizza and Murphy's Irish Pub before finishing up at Smartmouth Pilot House for the costume contest. 

The Crawl costs $45 and includes four drink tickets and a commemorative VBSPCA Pub Crawl beer glass. 

The costume contest will cost $5. 

You can register for both here

