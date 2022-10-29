Police in Virginia Beach ask for public's help to locate missing woman

According to a spokesperson, 61-year-old Zaira Valiente was last seen on October 25th when she left her home in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are asking for the public's help to locate a woman who's been missing for several days. They say her family is concerned due to their inability to contact her.

According to a spokesperson, 61-year-old Zaira Valiente was last seen on October 25th when she left her home in Virginia Beach in a white 2015 Toyota Prius, CA tag 7LTF150.

The police spokesperson said Ms. Valiente shows symptoms of early-onset dementia/Alzheimers. When she left, she stated that she was going to Orlando, FL.

Ms. Valiente is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She has two tattoos: the Cuban Island on one ankle and Tinkerbell on the opposite ankle.

The trunk of her car has a circular Cuban Flag sticker and a Cuban Island-shaped sticker, and there's a Cuban flag hanging from the rear-view mirror.