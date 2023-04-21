Vigil held for Williamsburg man killed in hit-and-run while walking dog

Friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday evening at the Liberty Live Church on Croaker Road. That's right by the 7-Eleven where Davis worked.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Andrew Davis.

The 64-year-old man was killed by a car in a hit-and-run last Saturday in Williamsburg.

Davis worked for more than 20 years behind the counter of 7-Eleven off Fenton Mill Road.

According to Virginia State Police, witnesses said they saw a car hit Davis and that the driver did not stop. Davis died by the side of Fenton Mill Road, only minutes away from where he worked.

Davis' six-month-old dog, Max, still hasn't been found.

Friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday evening at the Liberty Live Church on Croaker Road. That's right by the 7-Eleven where Davis worked.

His son, Gary Davis, is working hard to find justice.

"Turn yourself in, so we can start the forgiveness process and get closure," Gary Davis said.

He's also making sure his father's memory lives on in the community.