VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On any given day, the V.A. Titans basketball team works hard on the court.

But on Sunday they were nestled inside of the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library in Virginia Beach. The young men listened to an important success story intently, with the goal of learning lessons off the court.

It was the team's annual Making of a Man event.

Alison Barclift, the co-founder of V.A. Titans said the event is a chance for the team to get inspiration from successful mentors and role models.

“The point is not just to focus on them not just as athletes, but as people. We bring them together with mentors and role models, people who come from different walks of life and made something of themselves and are coming here to talk about their experiences and inspire the kids,” said Barclift.

It's something Coach Cornell Helphill said is necessary in order for them to grow not just athletically, but in every aspect of life.

“There’s so many avenues for kids to occupy their mind instead of just sitting on the couch and doing nothing. It's just as a parent, you have to take that initiative and find something for your kids to do,” said Helphill.

“Being able to have the influence over the kids not through just sports but to mold them into better men and young women is the greatest thing about being a student athlete.”

On Sunday, they listened to a presentation from Alex Askew, a Delegate for Virginia's 85th House District and former basketball player.

Samuel Barclift Jr., the founder of V.A. Titans said hearing the testimonies gives the young men an incentive to dream big.

“Each youth has a story to tell. Sometimes taking the moment to listen, figuring out what you can do to help them out, goes a long way. Each individual deserves that opportunity in our eyes,” said Barclift Jr.



