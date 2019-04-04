VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Kempsville Christian Church is a place of worship for many in Virginia Beach, but on Saturday it will also serve as a place of learning.

"This Saturday is training for the community churches in our area to understand what it means to have a safe environment for the congregation," said Noelle Peterson.

She's the Children's Ministry Director at KCC and she also helped organize the safety training event.

She said the information will come from trainer Jim Howard, founder of Trinity Security Allies.

"I think we live in a dangerous world, unfortunately, so there's just a lot of things people can do things to be proactive to provide a safe environment," she said.

Peterson said that includes teaching everyone to be vigilant, and have a watchful eye for anything out of place. She hopes this training provides people with ideas for their own places of worship.

"I hope that they can walk away, if they're in church leadership, with a way to help their church set up a security team," said Peterson.

With more room still for people to sign up, she's encouraging anyone interested to join.

"We don't want to hinder anybody from coming and learning because that's what this training is all about, so yes, people of all faiths or people who are just generally interested or attendees of a church can come," she said.

Peterson said it's $20 for anyone who registers in advance and $25 at the door on Saturday. Lunch and snacks will be included.

If you'd like to sign up, click here.