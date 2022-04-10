VB City Council honors Rosa Blanco for dedication as an educator, member of local Filipino community

Rosa Blanco was the Virginia Beach woman struck and killed by a pickup truck at Town Center in August.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Council commemorated the life and legacy of Rosa Blanco, the woman hit and killed by a pickup truck at Town Center in August.

“Be it further resolved that the city council hereby honors the memory of Rosa A. Blanco," Mayor Bobby Dyer read in part during Tuesday night's meeting.

The late 76-year-old was honored with a resolution in memoriam.

She worked for more than four decades as a teacher in her home country of the Philippines and eventually in Hampton Roads, at schools in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Blanco also served in leadership roles with organizations, like the Filipino Women's Club of Tidewater (FWCT) and the Council of United Filipino Organizations of Tidewater (CUFOT).

Virginia Beach City Council honors Rosa Blanco with a resolution in memoriam.



She is remembered for her decades-long service as an educator and member of the local Filipino community.



Blanco was struck and killed by a pickup truck at Town Center in August. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/W9TBR4lZ3b — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) October 5, 2022

“I think this is another launch to remember how special she was and how she unselfishly contributed her time, energy and resource to foster and boost up our culture and pride we have a Filipino-American community," said CUFOT Chairman Dr. Cynthia Romero, who stood alongside Cely Diaz, the current president of FWCT.

Mayor Dyer will also read the resolution honoring Blanco at Fil Fest USA, an event at Mount Trashmore, this weekend.