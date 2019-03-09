VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City of Virginia Beach crews pumped water out of three lakes Tuesday in preparation for heavy rains and potential flooding, Deputy Emergency Services Coordinator Erin Sutton said.

The Hampton Roads area is still days away from experiencing any weather impact from Hurricane Dorian as the storm is projected to travel up the East Coast.

Public Works employees lowered the water levels in Ashville Park, Lake Pleasure House, and Stumpy Lake.

“Based on the rain that we’ve had this summer, the lake levels were a little high so if we can pump it down we allow more flood storage," Sutton said.

Norfolk city workers also checked stormwater pumps and drainage areas Tuesday. The emergency departments in both Virginia Beach and Norfolk said flooding is the top concern, as Dorian could combine heavy rains with high tide.

"What the entire city and our partners are doing is preparing for the worst-case scenario," Jim Redick, Norfolk Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response, said.

Both Redick and Sutton said Governor Ralph Northam would have to issue any potential evacuation orders by tomorrow morning to give people enough time to leave the area. Redick said he'd be interested to see how people would react to another evacuation order.

"Because of some of the confusion last year [during Hurricane Florence] and the fact the storm didn't amount to anything, then [some people] are less likely to evacuate this time," Redick said. "So, it's all in the ability to articulate effectively the severity of the storm - the true threat - and make sure folks have a place to go."

Redick said it's important to evaluate the risk of each storm individually.

After reviewing last year's evacuations, Sutton said the Virginia Department of Emergency Management changed the system so evacuation orders can be more targeted.

"Instead of looking at the entire Hampton Roads area, maybe we're identifying the south side or the Eastern Shore or the specific areas that are being affected," she said.

Norfolk and Virginia Beach city emergency response teams will reassess the threat of Hurricane Dorian and any future plans at 11 a.m. meetings on Wednesday.

