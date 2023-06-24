Police in Virginia Beach searching for missing man who could be endangered

62-year-old Kevin Devore was last seen by a neighbor walking down the street on Elston Lane on Friday, June 23 at around 5:30 p.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are looking for a missing man and are asking for the public's help. Virginia State Police have also issued a statewide Silver Alert for the man.

According to a spokesperson, 62-year-old Kevin Devore was last seen by a neighbor walking down the street on Elston Lane on Friday, June 23 at around 5:30 p.m. This is a neighborhood of condominiums off of Wesleyan Drive near Bayside High School.

Mr. Devore is described as a black man, 62-years-old, 5’ 7” tall, weighing 121 pounds. He has brown eyes, and a bald head. He was possibly wearing a veteran hat, a green plaid long sleeve shirt, black pants with cargo pockets, black sneakers, and a long sleeve black leather jacket.

According to the spokesperson, Mr. Devore suffers from dementia, diabetes, and has multiple health issues. He is insulin dependent, but does not have his pump with him. Police believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.