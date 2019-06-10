VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local non-profit group received a $1,500 grant for the good work they’re doing across Hampton Roads.

Sisters Healing Sisters is based in Virginia Beach and it aims to improve the lives of woman-in-need. The organization runs entirely on donations.

The group won the grant from author Sarah Jakes Roberts’ Woman Evolve moment.

“We had to do a 60-second video on our mission on how we would use the grant,” Sisters Healing Sisters president and founder Rickkita Taylor said.

She said they were up against 50 other groups from Maryland, Washington D.C., and Virginia.

“I was definitely shocked, overwhelmed, happy - and just overwhelmed!” Taylor said.

In the video, she and her co-worker Nicole Adkins explain: “This grant money will help us fill our healing closets, fund future workshops and feed the homeless.”

“Our healing closet is a closet for people who are in need to come shop for free," explained Taylor.

“A large portion of that money will go towards feeding the homeless," Taylor added. "Our next big outreach event is on November 27. It's called Homeless but not Hopeless.”

Earlier this year, she gave 13News Now a look at some of the good work Sisters Healing Sisters does.

Her team spent Easter Sunday distributing homemade hot meals and toiletries to homeless people at the Oceanfront.