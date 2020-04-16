Virginia Beach parents spread joy to Kellam High school seniors

A dozen signs on the lawn don't seem like much at first, but it's become a gesture to surprise graduating Virginia Beach seniors with recognition and school spirit.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "I was just not expecting it, but I feel like it's a pretty clever way to celebrate seniors and graduating," said Kellam High School Senior Blake Barnes.

The act itself is nicknamed "knighting" because the Kellam High mascot is a knight, but the people behind the gesture are the parent volunteers for the Gradfest committee.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, there's uncertainty over whether many high school seniors in the area will get commencement ceremonies or not. So, parents are placing signs that say "You've been Knighted" on the lawns of Kellam High School seniors to celebrate the graduates.

So far, they've received more than 100 knighting requests.

"People are Facebooking us, private messaging us, and texting us,” said Gradfest Co-Chair, Rebecca Beck.

This idea began as a fundraiser for the senior Gradfest. That's a big celebration after graduation that's meant to keep seniors off the road with entertainment at one location.

Committee members collected donations, with each "knighting" going towards the event, but for the first time in 28 years, Gradfest is canceled.

So now, knighting is free and volunteers said it's needed now more than before.

"Bringing a little sunshine to their kids' senior year when things aren't so so positive right now,” said Beck.

"We definitely want to keep celebrating all of their hard work,” said Gradfest Co-chair Becca Quick.

After a day or two, parents pick up the batch of signs and move them to the next student's home. Then, parents or students can nominate the next recipient.

"Some sort of spirit going with them and just let them know that the community is thinking about them," Quick said.

This show of support helps keep spirits strong and connected during a time of separation.