Virginia Beach Police Department updates body camera program

Anyone in the department who interacts with the public regularly will have a body camera.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department announced updates to their Body Worn Camera Program.

Now, all sworn officers, from the newest police officer to the police chief, have cameras. As announced back in March, those cameras must be turned on when the officers receive a call, not once they arrive.

The police department has also lengthened the passive buffering window from 30 seconds, to two minutes. What that means is, when an officer activates his or her camera, it will save footage beginning from 30 seconds before they even activated it.

That buffer window is similar to a live photo on an iPhone, it captures what's happening on the camera when it's not even being used. However, that footage isn't saved unless the camera is activated.

VBPD is also working on a new system that would activate the camera whenever an officers firearm is removed from the holster.