VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A year ago it was a series of parking lots. Now the Virginia Beach Sports Center is standing, the project is nearly halfway done and crews will start installing court equipment next month.

The $68 million project is on track for completion in November 2020. It's designed to be flexible, with indoor courts ready for basketball, volleyball and other sports tournaments.

"It's exciting for the kids to have a venue where they can go for these big sporting events and community activities," said Edward Mitchell, Virginia Beach resident.

The adjacent parking lot will be finished by Labor Day and can be used for extra convention center parking.

Nearby business owners said they believe the center will bring in revenue for the city and customers for their shops.

Parents like Cecilia Cornelius said they hope the Sports Center will host travel tournaments locally so families don't have to travel out of town as often.

Virginia Beach city council will hear an update about the Sports Center project at their meeting Tuesday afternoon.