Here's your reminder: Virginia Beach survey for Rudee Loop redevelopment open until Jan. 29

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Here's your reminder: The City of Virginia Beach's survey on the redevelopment of Rudee Loop, an 11-acre section of the Oceanfront popular among surfers and fishers, is still open.

The survey opened on Nov. 22 and will close at midnight on Jan. 29. There are four proposals on the table:

Bruce Smith Enterprises wants to develop three hotels, retail space and a four-acre park.

Gold Key PHR wants a seven-acre park, multi-family apartments and a hotel.

The Virginia Gentleman Foundation wants a surf museum and a jetty walk.

The city’s park and recreation department wants to build a skate park, a food truck plaza and a fishing pier.

The survey asks people to share the things they want to see or not see at Rudee Loop, what people think is needed at the Oceanfront and which proposal is preferred. To fill it out, click here.

The city is also hosting two events to allow people to give their input in-person: