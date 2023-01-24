x
Here's your reminder: Virginia Beach survey for Rudee Loop redevelopment open until Jan. 29

The survey opened on Nov. 22 and will close at midnight on Jan. 29. There are four proposals on the table.
Credit: 13News Now

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Here's your reminder: The City of Virginia Beach's survey on the redevelopment of Rudee Loop, an 11-acre section of the Oceanfront popular among surfers and fishers, is still open.

The survey opened on Nov. 22 and will close at midnight on Jan. 29. There are four proposals on the table:

The survey asks people to share the things they want to see or not see at Rudee Loop, what people think is needed at the Oceanfront and which proposal is preferred. To fill it out, click here.

The city is also hosting two events to allow people to give their input in-person:

  • Friday, Jan. 27, from 6:30 a.m. until early afternoon at Rudee Loop
  • Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kempsville Recreation Center, 800 Monmouth Lane

