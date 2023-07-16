Virginia Beach tennis tournament raises money for local public schools

The 2023 Summer Open Tennis Tournament wrapped up Sunday after a weekend of play and fundraising.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach nonprofit supporting local public schools raised money through a weekend full of tennis.

The Princess Anne Country Club hosted national elite doubles teams in the 2023 Summer Open Tennis Tournament to benefit "An Achievable Dream." They faced off for $10,000 in prize money while supporting the organization.

The tournament kicked off with the first round of play Friday night, then continued with round two and quarter-final play on Saturday. Sunday's play included semi-final and final matches on the championship court.

"An Achievable Dream" works in partnership with local public schools to provide social, academic and moral education for students facing various social risk factors.

Tennis is a key component of the program, according to the organization. It teaches players etiquette, sportsmanship and self-confidence in addition to athletic ability.

It was founded 30 years ago in Newport News as an after-school summer tennis and tutoring program. It aimed to help students in underserved areas of the community.

It expanded to Virginia Beach in 2014, and currently serves grades K-10. The first class will graduate from the Virginia Beach program in 2025.

In addition to the tournament, the fundraiser hosted a "Luau on the Lawn" on Saturday night. There, attendees got to enjoy live music, hors d'oeuvres and a party on the lawn.