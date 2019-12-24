RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is renewing 15 “Virginia Enterprise Zones” aimed at boosting economic development and private investment.
Northam announced Monday that the state was extending the designation to sites around Virginia for five years. The state partners with local governments through the program to provide incentives to businesses that invest in economically struggling areas.
Qualified businesses can receive up to $800 per employee per year, as well as other types of grants.
Northam's office said businesses in the 15 zones have created more than 350 jobs and invested more than $63 million in real estate improvements.
2000 Designations
- Zone 48 – Charlotte County/Lunenburg County/Prince Edward County
- Zone 49 – Dickenson County/Town of Clintwood/Town of Haysi
- Zone 50 – Lancaster County/Northumberland County/Richmond County/Westmoreland County/Town of Kilmarnock/Town of Warsaw
- Zone 51 – Smyth County/Washington County/Town of Chilhowie/Town of Glade Spring
2005 Designations
- Zone 8 – City of Hampton Urban Zone
- Zone 9 – City of Hopewell
- Zone 10 – City of Petersburg
- Zone 11 – Wythe County
- Zone 12 – Town of Bedford
2010 Designations
- Zone 4 – City of Portsmouth South Zone
- Zone 7 – City of Norfolk
- Zone 16 – Prince George County
- Zone 17 – City of Staunton
- Zone 18 –City of Franklin/Isle of Wight County/Southampton County
- Zone 24 – Pittsylvania County
