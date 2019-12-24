RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is renewing 15 “Virginia Enterprise Zones” aimed at boosting economic development and private investment.

Northam announced Monday that the state was extending the designation to sites around Virginia for five years. The state partners with local governments through the program to provide incentives to businesses that invest in economically struggling areas.

Qualified businesses can receive up to $800 per employee per year, as well as other types of grants.

Northam's office said businesses in the 15 zones have created more than 350 jobs and invested more than $63 million in real estate improvements.

2000 Designations

Zone 48 – Charlotte County/Lunenburg County/Prince Edward County

Zone 49 – Dickenson County/Town of Clintwood/Town of Haysi

Zone 50 – Lancaster County/Northumberland County/Richmond County/Westmoreland County/Town of Kilmarnock/Town of Warsaw

Zone 51 – Smyth County/Washington County/Town of Chilhowie/Town of Glade Spring

2005 Designations

Zone 8 – City of Hampton Urban Zone

Zone 9 – City of Hopewell

Zone 10 – City of Petersburg

Zone 11 – Wythe County

Zone 12 – Town of Bedford

2010 Designations

Zone 4 – City of Portsmouth South Zone

Zone 7 – City of Norfolk

Zone 16 – Prince George County

Zone 17 – City of Staunton

Zone 18 –City of Franklin/Isle of Wight County/Southampton County

Zone 24 – Pittsylvania County

