Virginia MOCA planning historic move to Virginia Wesleyan University's Virginia Beach campus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (Virginia MOCA) and Virginia Wesleyan University announced they will be building a "state-of-the-art" facility for the MOCA on the University's Virginia Beach campus.

The new facility will serve as a "hub for creativity and innovation, fostering artistic expression and offering an immersive experience for visitors and students alike," the organizations wrote in a release.

They say the central location on VWU's campus makes the Virginia MOCA even more accessible.

“This partnership will anchor us in our mission to present locally relevant, nationally resonant art that is exceptional. While Virginia MOCA remains an independent museum, our collaboration with VWU will allow us to do even more of what we do best: create groundbreaking exhibitions and engage the community in thought-provoking artistic experiences," commented Gary Ryan, Director and CEO of Virginia MOCA.

"Our mission remains the same, but we are now bolstered by our partnership with VWU and its amazing educational resources.”

President of Virginia Wesleyan University, Dr. Scott D. Miller said that "this collaborative effort with Virginia MOCA will further strengthen our commitment to providing a well-rounded education for our students.”