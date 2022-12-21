Virginia Natural Gas awards $750K check to Salvation Army

The check will go towards the EnergyShare program, started by Salvation Army.

NORFOLK, Va. — The cold temperatures can be brutal for those unable to pay their heat bills, but one Virginia energy company is trying to ease some of the burden.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson with Virginia Natural Gas announced a $750,000 check to Salvation Army meant to help some of Hampton Roads' most vulnerable community members.

It is also the largest single grant in the company's history.

"We could think of no better partner than Salvation Army," said George Faatz, the community director with Virginia Natural Gas. "We want to do our part to help some of our neighbors."

The problem of not being able to afford heating is becoming all too familiar to Major Donald Dohmann with Salvation Army. Dohmann said there is not a single day that passes without someone calling about their utility bill.

"We see it every day on the front lines where families who perhaps never had to turn to Salvation Army are now turning to all of us for help," said Dohmann.

The extensive donation will go towards Salvation Army's "EnergyShare" program. There, qualified members can receive financial assistance with energy costs for those suffering from economic hardships.