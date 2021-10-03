Virginia Natural Gas helps provide heat for Union Mission homeless shelter

The longstanding partnership led an employee to the shelter and donate on his own, which led to a much bigger donation from the company.

NORFOLK, Va. — George Faataz is the Director of Growth and Strategic Planning for Virginia Natural Gas, but on one winter morning, he just wanted his children to realize what they have, and what they should give.

"Obviously giving feels better than receiving. I've got two kids, and I'm trying to instill that in both of them, make them understand that they've got it pretty well, and others don't have it so well," Faataz said.

That's no surprise to Executive Director of Union Mission Ministries John Gray.

"That gentleman is a good friend both professionally and personally. He has done things well beyond the scope of his role, he and his family have been very invested in our work," Gray remarked when asked about Faataz.

The Faataz family went to drop off donations for residents at the Union Mission, when George got to talking with the staff. Virginia Natural Gas has worked extensively with Union Mission in the past, leading them to tell George about their heating issues throughout the winter.

"They shared with me the issues they were having surrounding their boiler, and asked if there was anything we could do to remedy the situation," George said, recalling a trip to teach his children and provide some relief, which quickly grew into something more.

The shelters' numbers grew, especially after this past cold winter.

"We are finding people homeless that have never been homeless before. It was already happening but has been made more acute by COVID because a lot of other doors were closed. We remained open," Gray said.

George alerted Virginia Natural Gas, and by the first week of February they had joined two other local donors in purchasing and installing a new boiler for the shelter. Generosity is a habit, according to Gray.

"They've invested in their community, what they've done with this boiler is consistent with how they've treated us," he explained.

That generosity provided an example the Fataaz kids won't soon forget.

"It's incumbent on those who have much to do much," George said, reflecting on the chance encounter of a Virginia Natural Gas employee happening upon a heating issue at a place of need.