VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Natural Gas is committed to providing customers with best-in-class service and that includes keeping customers informed.

The company is launching a new communication platform, "Keep Me Informed." The platform will proactively provide status updates to customers about appointments through texts.

When scheduling certain appointments, like new service connections, customers can now opt-in to receive messages about the status of their appointment.

Rus Hayslett, Vice President of Operations, said the company is using the latest technology available to give customers another way to communicate as expectations continue to grow. He said "Keep Me Informed" is just one way Virginia Natural Gas is adapting and adjusting its operating practices.

"By offering KMI text messaging, we hope to make customer interactions with Virginia Natural Gas more convenient, and ultimately make it easier to do business with us," Hayslett said.

Customers whose appointments are covered by "Keep Me Informed" and opt-in to the messages will receive a text the day they schedule the appointment, a reminder the day before the appointment, a reminder the day of the appointment, a message when the technician is on the way and a final text when the work is finished. The final text will also include a link to a customer satisfaction survey.

The new system is currently being used for new service appointments. There are plans to expand "Keep Me Informed" to other service types.

For more information, call the Virginia Natural Gas Customer Care Center at 1-866-229-3578.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: Helping veterans find work after hanging up uniforms

RELATED: Virginia Natural Gas gives tips to stay warm, safe during winter weather