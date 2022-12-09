Virginia Symphony Orchestra commemorates 9/11 as hundreds play in 'CommUNITY' concert

Virginia Symphony Orchestra hosts concert honoring lives lost during 9/11 attacks.

NORFOLK, Va. — Sunday marked 21 years since the September 11 terror attacks, and in Norfolk, hundreds of people took the time to remember through music.

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra hosted the fourth annual CommUNITY Play-In and Sing-Along concert for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Virginia Symphony Orchestra organizers held the concert at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center in Norfolk Sunday evening.

They said about 700 musicians from all different ages and backgrounds registered to play in the event. Many people used musical instruments, while Hassan Darden attended to sing.

“Some of it honestly almost made me cry when I was singing, and it made me realize how special these moments are," said Darden.

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra partnered with the City of Norfolk and Seven Venues to host the event.

“To see almost 1,000 people come and join us and sing, play along this is truly; we’re making dreams happen," said Virginia Symphony Orchestra Interim Executive Director Monica Meyer.

City Council member Andria McClellan said the event happens once a year around this time. She said this event is to remember and honor the lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks.

“The public defenders that went in and the public safety, they went in to go save so many lives. It also, unfortunately, we’re commemorating the tragedy that happened in the Commonwealth in Charlottesville. But now after we come out of this pandemic, I think we’re also commemorating the lives lost and remembering those who lost family members during COVID," said McClellan.

Darden said he wants to see more concerts like this in Hampton Roads.

“It meant a lot that we could come together as a community because I feel like that’s something not just for us but what the whole world needs right now," said Darden.