With Ian setting its sights on Florida, Virginia Task Force 2 deploys to Georgia

The urban search and rescue team is heading out Saturday afternoon to Georgia to stage closer to the storm's predicted path.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With Tropical Storm Ian forecasted to make landfall on the west coast of Florida sometime Thursday, Virginia Task Force 2 is deploying to Georgia to be close to where the most damage could be.

The team is departing from Harry E. Diezel Training Center Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. Once they get to Georgia, they will stage and await further orders from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The National Weather Service says hurricane conditions are possible in the Cayman Islands as soon as Monday. The storm is expected to become a hurricane Sunday night south of Cuba.

The National Hurricane Center projects the storm will turn north over Cuba and enter the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, which will provide ample fuel to trigger the storm into a major hurricane west of Florida.

They predict it will then turn towards the east into the Florida Peninsula making landfall as a possible Category 3 storm.

Virginia Task Force 2, which specializes in urban search and rescue, has a long history of assisting after disasters.

Members of Virginia Task Force 2 are off from Virginia Beach to Georgia, so that they can stage closer to Ian’s predicted path.



Forecast models are in fairly close agreement on the development and movement of Ian over the next 3 to 4 days.