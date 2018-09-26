NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia Zoo staffers are mourning the loss of a beloved kangaroo who's been with the zoo for almost a decade.

Marley was a 14-year-old Eastern grey kangaroo who lived in the zoo's Australia Walkabout exhibit.

He initially lived in the Kangaroo Conservation Center in Georgia but was transferred to the Virginia Zoo nine years ago where he's lived with other wallabies and emus.

When Marley turned 14-years-old, he was considered geriatric, meaning staff monitored him for conditions affecting older animals.

Staffers had been treating Marley for dental disease and switched him to a softer diet, but he was still having trouble eating despite this.

A physical exam finally revealed signs of advanced dental disease due to his old age, which affected his overall quality of life. The zoo says Marley was a favorite among staffers, volunteers and visitors and will be dearly missed.

