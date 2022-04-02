Volunteers holding onto hope as search for missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby continues

Saturday morning, another group of volunteers came together to widen their search efforts around the area where Codi lives.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from February 4, 2022.

Four-year-old Codi Bigsby was reported missing on January 31st and efforts to find him continue.

Neighbors, strangers and members of the community came together Saturday morning to continue to look for Codi. Everyone has their own reasons for helping.

"I have six kids and if it was one of my kids, i would want the community to come together and help find my kid, too," Deanna Brown said.

On Friday, Hampton police packed up the command center by the Buckroe Pointe Apartments where they staged their search efforts - but that doesn't mean the search is over.

"Just hope, praying," April Hall said. "Just hoping that little baby is out there somewhere and someone is going to find him."

Police say their efforts to find Codi have not eased. Hampton Police is moving into an evidence and intelligence-based operation, reviewing forensic data and conducting interviews. Meanwhile, community members continued the search on foot -- combing the neighborhood where Codi lives, and holding to hope.

"With it being six days and you know the temperature, the weather - there is something in the back of my mind that maybe this baby is not alive but you know, my faith and my spirit saying that he is alive somewhere." Amy Thornton said.