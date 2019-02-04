Volunteers in Hampton Roads are needed to help clean up litter from Virginia waterways during Clean the Bay Day.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation and local partners are celebrating the 31st Clean the Bay Day on June 1, from 9 a.m. until noon.

“Over the past 30 years Clean the Bay Day has grown into one of the largest volunteer programs in Virginia– and one of the most popular ways to give back to our waterways every year. It’s so simple, yet so rewarding,” said CBF Hampton Roads Grassroots Manager Tanner Council. “This is a gateway program. People from all walks of life come for a few hours, have a great time, and realize that they too can easily make a positive impact on water quality. Many start looking for what else they can do to help, and there is plenty more to do.”

In 2018, over 6,000 volunteers on foot and in boats participated in the cleanup. About 130,000 pounds of litter and debris were removed from over 300 miles of shoreline.

There are many cleanup locations in Hampton Roads, Central and Northern Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley, the Eastern Shore and at many state parks.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation encourages early registration. Online registration to clean up at one of the participating state parks gets you free entry to the park the day of the event.

Click here to register to volunteer.