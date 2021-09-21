Volunteers needed to paint final piece in Norfolk asphalt art project

It's part of a Bloomberg-supported project to build community hubs across Norfolk.

Norfolk Arts is looking for volunteers to help paint the final piece in an asphalt art project that started last year.

In 2020, Bloomberg Philanthropies selected Norfolk, along with 15 other U.S. cities, for its Asphalt Art Initiative that helps communities incorporate art into public spaces.

Norfolk picked three streets, one in each police patrol district, to paint ground murals. Those are Bland Street in Norview, Ruffner Street in Tidewater Gardens and San Antonio Boulevard in Denby Park.

According to Bloomberg, the mural sites will become hubs for community events that the Norfolk Police Department will be a part of. It's to help build a relationship between law enforcement and the community.

The site in Denby Park is the last that needs to be painted. Norfolk Arts told 13News Now that the mural will be painted at San Antonio Street at East Little Creek Road.

People are invited to help from Wednesday to Friday. You can either pick a two-hour time slot or show up anytime between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days.

After the work wraps up, there will be a community celebration and art dedication event by Big Al’s Muffler Shop on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Norfolk Arts said there will be music, free burritos, "copsicles" from Norfolk PD, face painting, a photo booth and neighborhood fun.