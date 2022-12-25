Volunteers spent Christmas morning serving hot meals to families who needed one

The Do Gooders of Hampton Roads hosted the annual holiday feast. Volunteers also gave away food and toys to people who showed up.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hundreds of people got a free Christmas Day meal courtesy of the Do Gooders of Hampton Roads.

It’s an annual tradition. The group’s President Whalen McDew said this is the 8th year volunteers banded together to cook and serve a hot Christmas dinner to families.

“We are taking care of our community,” McDew said. “And this is not just Hampton. This is the 757. We get folks from Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Williamsburg - you name it, they come over.”

Volunteers also gave away clothing and toys to families. The items were donated by people in the community and various sponsors.

The organization’s founder and executive director Deena Moore said, it’s about giving back to people in the community who need it most.

“It’s a give and receive event,” Moore said. “So if you are able to give, everybody has something to offer. Whether it’s a donation, or a toy, or an article of clothes, time, talent - it can be two hours of your time. That’s where blessings come from; When we take care of each other.”

You had to register in advance to pick up a meal, toys, and clothing but even if you didn’t, volunteers still welcomed any walk-ins who otherwise might not have a place to go for a holiday dinner.

“But we don’t turn anyone away as long as we can provide, we will serve whether you registered or not,” Moore said.