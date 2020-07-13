Volunteers 'urgently needed' to deliver meals to senior citizens

One of the biggest resources for senior citizens is trying to keep food on their tables. Because of the coronavirus pandemic – it’s been making extra food runs.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hunger is a real problem for a lot of people in Hampton Roads, and the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t made it any easier to get food to them.

Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia Volunteer Engagement and Human Resources Specialist, Jason Inge said there’s an "urgent" need for volunteers to help deliver food to those who need it most.

"We’re delivering over a thousand meals per day,” Inge said. “With COVID-19, it has shown that there is a gap that we need to fill... This is not just including Meals on Wheels, this is in addition to Meals on Wheels.”

Inge said the non-profit is doing additional food runs in addition to Meals on Wheels, in direct response to a growing need brought on by the pandemic.

“We’ve been doing this since our government has shut down and things have closed and things have drawn back; We’ve been doing it since March,” Inge said.

The organization needs help. Inge is looking for 30 people to ensure some of the most vulnerable people in Hampton Roads get lunch and dinner every day. The pandemic has changed the way it works, all the food drops are now contact-free.

“All you have to do is call the seniors and tell them: ‘Hey, I’m on my way to deliver those meals.’ Then you would drop them off at the doorsteps of the seniors, they’ll pick them up and take them in their homes,” he said.

"We don’t want them to have to go out and sacrifice their life for anything.”

Volunteers will need to use their own vehicles and have proof of insurance. You also need to bring a facemask, but gloves will be provided.