Walmart is helping customers in Hampton Roads spring into a new season of better health with a free Walmart Wellness Event.

The event will be held Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first wellness event kicked off in 2014, and since, Walmart has given families peace of mind knowing they're taking care of themselves and their loved ones through free health screenings and consultations with their neighborhood pharmacist.

Services and information offered include:

Free blood pressure, blood glucose and BMI screenings

Free consultations with pharmacists to help answer important health questions

Low-cost immunizations administered by health professionals (most insurance plans accepted)

Free vision screenings in select locations

Nutrition information

Opioid awareness materials

Customers who attend the event at certain stores in Hampton Roads can also participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 27.

Participating Drug Take-Back Day Walmart stores in Hampton Roads include:

1660 Tappahannock Blvd, Tappahannock

6819 Walton Lane, Gloucester

201 Hillcrest Parkway, Chesapeake

To find other DEA Drug Take Back locations click here.