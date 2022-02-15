Water Team Inc moves search for Codi to Newport News

The veterans organization plans to continuing its search efforts in Hampton but need more volunteers to help.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A small party is taking search efforts for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby to new territory. On Tuesday morning, Water Team Inc began searching in Newport News.

“We’ve covered a good, good chunk of Hampton. So, now we have to start looking outside the box. We’re not leaving Hampton. There are definitely places there we still want to search in Hampton but we need a much bigger party to go out there and do that.”

The team began searching for Codi on January 31, spending much of its time in Hampton. Joe Slabinski with Water Team Inc says the group is searching places with easy entrances.

This morning, Water Team Inc is searching new territory for #CodiBigsby after Codi was reported missing two weeks ago.



The team, rather small this morning, is looking for Codi at Huntington Park in Newport News.



They plan to expand their search to Norfolk tomorrow.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/6fpYg8Pxgo — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) February 15, 2022

“Able to do what you had to do and able to get out with nobody watching,” he said.

The team spent hours searching Huntington Park, looking through the trees and by the water.

“Yes, you’re looking for Codi but you’re also looking for things that may possibly let you to believe that he was put here, maybe removed,” Slabinski noted.

He said there are a lot of moving parts now that they are two weeks into the search for the child.

“The animals will be involved now," Slabinski said. "We’ve had temperature swings two times now. So, you got to take that into play.”

With support from police and the community, Slabinski said the group will continue its search efforts in hopes of finding Codi.

“It does give me a sense that we are out here for a good purpose and that we are needed to be doing this,” he said.