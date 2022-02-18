W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc. takes search for Codi Bigsby to Williamsburg, York County

The group has covered a lot of ground in the search for Codi. But as time goes on, the search is getting more challenging.

HAMPTON, Va. — Many volunteers are not giving up on finding answers about missing four-year-old Codi Bigsby. Nearly three weeks have passed since his father reported him missing from Hampton.

A small non-profit organization called W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc. has covered a lot of ground in the search for Codi.

On Friday, the organization's founder Joe Slavinski hit Williamsburg, York County and Hampton.

But as time goes on, he said the search is getting more challenging and the possibilities are expanding.

“The process needs to slow down even much much more,” said Slavinski.

It’s an important tactic for W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc., now three weeks into the search for Codi.

“Biggest challenges right now, yesterday we learned the timeline may have changed all the way back to early November,” Slavinski said.

The Hampton Police Division released an updated flyer asking the public if they’ve seen Codi in the last three months. A previous flyer asked if anyone had seen him since Christmas.

Slavinski said if Codi possibly disappeared in November, that complicates the chances of finding him.

“So now you have to look at the fact that if Codi was placed in the environment, half of this canopy if not most of this canopy was still in the trees,” Slavinski said. “Those leaves didn’t start coming down until mid-November through December.”

Slavinski said he is training his team to look longer and harder as they pass through woods, drainage ditches and more.

“If he was placed out here, he has been covered up by matter that was above him,” Slavinski said.

On Friday, Slavinski followed up on tips in Williamsburg, York County and Hampton, but didn't find signs of Codi.

“I investigated two sites up there,” Slavinski said. “There were remains but they were of animals, one deer and possum.”

The Hampton Police Division confirmed that bones they found over the weekend are animal remains. Slavinski said he turned in a bone to police this week, but they said it came from a dog.

However, he encourages people to keep reporting anything they think is suspicious.

“I am sure the cops are inundated right now with everything that is coming in but in my opinion, it is better to know than not know,” Slavinski said. “You overlook something and it may have been the piece that you needed to put this puzzle together.”

In about three weeks, Slavinski said foliage will start to grow more. He said his team will never stop looking but they might not have time every single day to search for Codi.