We #LoveLocal. We know you do, too. Here are businesses that could use our support.

COVID-19 put a strain on small businesses, including restaurants. You'll find ones that are open here. If you're from a business, you can submit your information.

NORFOLK, Va. — Coronavirus closures and social distancing guidelines have affected everyone in some way. Some of the biggest blows have been to small business and the people who own them or work there.

Here's where we can help and show that we Love Local.

We've put together a database with an interactive map that lets everyone find small businesses that are open. That includes restaurants.

We're encouraging everyone to #LoveLocal and support the small businesses whenever possible. You'll be able to search the database and map by zip code and choose the radius of your search.

Besides searching for places to patronize, you can select businesses that indicate they're hiring.

If you own a small business or work at one in Hampton Roads or northeastern North Carolina, let us know you're open. You can visit this page to submit your information or just fill out the form here: