VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — How will Virginia Beach look in five to ten years? Well, the city wants your two cents on its future growth, development and policies.

The city released a public survey asking for input from its citizens on the city's future in order to develop their 2040 Comprehensive Plan. This plan is created and revamped over the years to address its citizens' vision, values and expectations to help maintain a healthy economic and social community.

You can answer questions that will shape the city's decisions on transportation, utilities, land use, recreation and housing.

The survey is available to complete through Nov. 27.