WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — The William & Mary Community is mourning the loss of a local icon. For 40 years Ronnie McCray made sandwiches at Paul’s Deli, becoming a well-known commodity for students, alumni and residents. He passed away Wednesday after a long bout with cancer.

From Tom Brady to Larry Fitzgerald to Marshal Faulk, Ronnie can be found standing next to each of these superstars, because he himself was a superstar, according to anyone who ever walked into the deli.

“He was every bit a staple as anything else in Williamsburg,” said co-worker Chauncey Elmore.

When Paul’s Deli opened on campus in 1977, Ronnie was there, working behind the sandwich counter as a teenager, a job he continued up until he was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago.

“No one is ever going to have the connection with the people that Ronnie had,” said co-worker Josh Brown. “He’d be willing to go out of his way for anybody just to make sure they were happy.”

Brown said Ronnie never forgot a name or a face.

“It could be five years, 10 years, 15 years later, he would remember who they were, how long they went to school for, how long they were here,” said Brown.

While customers said he knew exactly what you wanted before you even had a chance to order.

“He knew you wanted a Bud Light, a Hot Holly and you would just walk in and wave and he’s got you,” said John Reece.

Those who ate at Paul’s regularly said Ronnie added an extra element to the restaurant that no one else could duplicate.

“His attitude, his personality, his kindness, just a loving guy man, just to everyone that walked in,” said Ron Smith.

Ronnie was also very proud to be born and raised in Williamsburg and treated every student like they were his personal guest.

“Ronnie had that mentality, ‘Hey I’m taking care of your kid while they’re here, I’m feeding them, if they get too drunk they need to head on home,’ so I think he was a personification of the atmosphere and tenure we have here of the college kids,” said Reece.

Ronnie was also a huge fan of William and Mary sports, and the football team was a huge fan of his sandwiches.

“He was the biggest fan of the football team, which in Williamsburg is hard to beat because there are a lot of great fans around here,” said one player.

And this week, William & Mary lost a true Hall of Famer.

