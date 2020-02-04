Williamsburg food truck business providing free lunches to children

In the wake of area schools closing, one Williamsburg business is making sure children don't go hungry.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — With so much uncertainty in the world, Amber Alfaro knows one thing's for certain, her 9-year-old son Gabe can get a lunch every week.

And it’s free.

It’s all thanks to Matchsticks BBQ Co. in Williamsburg.

Matt and Nicole Sileno opened their food truck business almost two years ago. A little more than a year ago, they started the lunchbox program where they take donations to pay down student lunch debt in all Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools.

“We think it's amazing what they're doing, we appreciate it, especially in times like this,” Alfaro said.

As the war against coronavirus rages on, Sileno said they're now using those funds to give free lunch once a week.

“We hope it builds and we will do this as long as we need to,” Sileno said. “No kid should go hungry, and schools should be giving lunches but that isn't the case.”

And every week, it's grown. Sileno says they will provide lunches as long as the community needs them.

“Just to see their faces, see them smiling means the world and we are so glad to give back,” Sileno said. “We will do our part and hope people can rally to take care of the kids.”

Alfaro and her son are more than thankful.

“Things like this tell me I'm in the right place, and this is a good community, and what they're doing is amazing,” Alfaro said.