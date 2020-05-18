Williamsburg nonprofit keeps people in need fed and connected during COVID-19

At-risk seniors and children may have even less access to healthy food and relationships during the pandemic.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Vulnerable people in our communities need more help now than ever to stay nourished and safe amid the coronavirus.

"It's basically because they have nothing else in their home. And that's been a challenge to get to somebody and realize there's nothing else," said Catherine Upton, Executive Director of Williamsburg Area Meals on Wheels.

The nonprofit delivers healthy food to homebound and food-insecure adults and kids. After servicing three times more clients and moving up its summer program to feed homeless children in hotels, the group's volunteers have been very busy.

"We want the meals to get there hot," said Upton. "That's a challenge because some of our routes have tripled in size."

Social distancing means meal deliveries are now contactless, impacting the organization's goal of fighting isolation for people who may be stuck at home alone. To ensure they have interaction, volunteers are now making what they refer to as "care calls."

"We want everyone checked weekly with a 5 to 10-minute conversation so that we know that they're doing okay, but they also know that somebody's out there looking after them and paying attention to them," Upton said.

The group has been holding virtual fundraisers, but Upton said finances are still strained. The nonprofit is asking for donations and volunteers to keep providing meals and companionship amid the crisis.

"I don't believe in a waiting list in our community," said Upton. "No one should have to wait to be fed."