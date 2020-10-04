Window 'egg hunts' can replace your canceled Easter egg hunt

Just print and decorate an egg picture, and stick it up in your window!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Easter egg hunts at churches and parks are canceled everywhere this year. But for families looking for that community fun and connection egg hunts provide, Memphis Moms Blog has an idea.

"No matter your religion, an egg hunt is a fun activity for all families this time of year," Crady Schneider, Memphis Moms Blog Co-Owner, said.

This Easter weekend, Schneider and her team are promoting a neighborhood egg hunt that doesn't have kids looking down in the grass with each other but instead up into windows on walks with their families.

"We thought this egg hunt would be a way to have the neighborhood togetherness that you are kind of missing from previous years," she said.

Similar to the bear hunt stories across the country, families are encouraged to take a printable egg outline and decorate it. Find one HERE.

"Kids can color it with crayons, paint, stickers, glitter - if you're brave," Schneider said.

Once completed, hang the egg up on the window or door so other neighborhood children can find the joy in the finding them.

"It's just a way for them to get out, look at people's houses, be able to find something and interact with your kids during this Easter weekend," Schneider said.