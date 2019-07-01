VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A mini-triathlon is coming up with a goal to raise awareness for YMCA JT's Camp Grom.

JT's Camp Grom is a 70-acre adventure camp that welcomes wounded veterans, Gold Star families and adults/children with differing abilities.

The camp allows participants to take part in personal development activities, educational programs, and entertainment and social gatherings, sending them home with a new sense of confidence, and empowering them and improving their quality of life.

To help raise money and awareness for the camp, the Princess Anne Family YMCA is hosting a mini-triathlon on March 30, 2019.

If you are up for the challenge, sign up between now and January 14 at the Princess Anne Family YMCA, located at 2121 Landstown Road in Virginia Beach.

The cost is $49 per participant for YMCA members and $79 for non-members.

Team and individual signups are available.

You can also donate by visiting the YMCA of South Hampton Roads' website.