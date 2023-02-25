YPSO seeks public's help in locating missing older man

He was reported to have been seen leaving in his 2006 White Chevy Cobalt VA with Va. license plate VSM-575), and was wearing black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

According to the spokesperson, Mr. Rowley has numerous medical conditions and requires oxygen 24/7.



The York/Poquoson Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who has seen see Mr. Rowley or might have information on where he may be to please contact them by calling 911 or their tip line at 757-890-4999.



The agency says they've released this information, and the best photo provided, with the permission of the caregiver.