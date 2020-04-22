x
York High School seniors wake up to surprise on their front lawns

Principal Dr. Sharon Butler, along with York HS staff, surprised students and their families by planting signs in the front yard of every senior's home.
Credit: York County School Division

YORKTOWN, Va. — While the York County School Division is working on plans to celebrate the graduating Class of 2020, the teachers and staff at York High School wanted to show how much they appreciate their seniors.

Principal Dr. Sharon Butler, along with York HS staff, surprised students and their families Tuesday morning by planting signs in the front yard of every senior's home that showed their appreciation.

"This is just one more sign that our staff are always there for our students," the school posted on Facebook, while also noting that social distancing measures were practiced.

