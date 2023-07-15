Young entrepreneurs showcase products at Hampton festival

The "Kidpreneuers" promoted their work Saturday afternoon, and got to meet potential business mentors.

HAMPTON, Va. — Young entrepreneurs got the chance to show off their unique ideas at a Hampton festival Saturday afternoon.

The "Michael 'HipHopz' Harper Youth Fest" connected "Kidpreneurs" with well established business owners to showcase their products at the West Hampton Community Center.

Kids had an opportunity to find mentors and coaches to help their businesses develop and grow, according to a news release.

The festival also ran its own version of Shark Tank, where the kids were able to win a cash prize based on scoring by a panel of judges.

This year marks the second year of the festival, hosted by The Greater Abderdeen Community Coalition (GACC). The coalition's "Hands Across the City of Hampton" initiative, or H.A.T.C.H., aims to promote city-wide unity, beginning with the community's children.

The free entrepreneurship event is named after the late Michael “HipHopz” Harper. Harper was a member of the GACC leadership team.